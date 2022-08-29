Salesianum School’s Tim Byrne named state, national track and field coach of the year

WILMINGTON — Tim Byrne, the track and field head coach at Salesianum School, has been named the 2022 U. S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) high school boys national and state track and field coach of the year. Byrne is the first from Delaware to receive the national honor. He also won the state award in 2019 and 2021.

The award is sponsored by the U.S. Marine Corps.

State winners were selected by a committee of experts from around the country based on team performances during the 2022 outdoor track and field season. The committee considered team score and placement at state championships; margin of victory; performance against rankings if available; individual championships; and how team performances stacked up to previous years.

At last spring’s county championships, the Sals cruised to the title with 198 team points, 132 more than the runner-up. They outscored Polytech, 170-72, at the state championship meet, narrowly missing the state record of 177 points, but 10 more than the previous high in Division I. Salesianum had five event winners in the state meet and scored in 17 different events. The 4×200 relay team set a meet record, and senior Ryan Banko nearly toppled a 40-year-old state record in the 3200.

Byrne has been coaching at Salesianum since 2016 and became the head coach in 2018. He also is the head coach of the freshman football team, and he serves as the school’s educational support teacher.