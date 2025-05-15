WATCH: Election of Pope Leo XIV was personal for Padua Academy teacher Barbara Markham, former Villanova classmate

The election of Pope Leo XIV caused quite a stir in schools around the Diocese of Wilmington, perhaps none more so than Padua Academy.

History teacher Barbara Markham told her students that not only is she an alumna of Villanova University — same as the pope — but she was a classmate of Robert Prevost, who would go on to become an Augustinian priest, cardinal and eventually pope.

The two, in fact, were involved in some of the same activities and have remained in contact over the years.

Markham sat down with Padua Academy Television to talk about her friendship with Pope Leo XIV, her reaction when she saw that he had been elected, and her most recent correspondence with the man she knows as “Bob.”

This video is reposted with permission from Padua Academy.