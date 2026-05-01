Aquinas Academy students spend ‘inspiring’ day with Special Olympics at Lums Pond State Park: Photo gallery

GLASGOW — Bus after bus arrived at Lums Pond State Park near Glasgow on April 28, filled with young people ready for a day of fun and games. When you have nearly 700 people taking part in these activities, you’ll need some assistance.

Fortunately for Special Olympics Delaware, which sponsored the event, 35 students from nearby Aquinas Academy were on hand to help things run smoothly. The school sends volunteers every year.

John Moore, the principal of Aquinas, said his late father, Jack, who founded Aquinas, had a sister who was “high up” in Special Olympics, which is one of the reasons why the school volunteers.

“My dad was in special ed before he started Aquinas, so there’s a connection there,” Moore said.

Ella Bower, a senior, said she has volunteered at this event several times. She was helping at a paddleball station where Special Olympics clients hit foam ball off of cones with a paddle.

“Trying to keep the hitting strictly to the balls and no people,” she said by way of job description.

“I think it’s great to see the kids and their joy and enthusiasm. It’s inspiring to me,” Bower said. “We’re supposed to see Jesus in everyone we meet, and I see Jesus in every single kid who comes here.”

Her partner, sixth-grader Thomas Gallagher, was helping out for the first time. He said he was looking forward to “being with the kids and having a lot of fun, learning new stuff.”

Nate Owens, a sophomore, was also making his debut at the event. “I just think we’re going to have a fun time. I’m just here to help and do whatever I can.”

Junior Elise Rock, making a repeat appearance helping the Special Olympics, said the goal was to make sure the children had a fun experience. She was helping at a station that tested the participants’ ability to balance while standing on a curved piece of plastic.

“It definitely helps us grow, I would say,” Rock said. “It’s important for us to help other people have fun and learn.”

Zion Rahman, a sixth-grade student, said he had done some of these activities in his previous school. He was helping at a station where the children tossed foam frisbees at targets.

“I love the Special Olympics,” he said.

Photos by Mike Lang.