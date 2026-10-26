What can scholarships be used for? cdow.org/sayyes

The scholarships can be used for any qualified education expense. These include:

• Tuition, fees, books, supplies, other equipment, academic tutoring, and

special needs services for special needs bene ciaries that are incurred by the

bene ciary in connection with enrollment or attendance as an elementary or

secondary school student at a public, private, or religious school.

• Room and board, uniforms, transportation, and supplementary items and

services (including extended day programs) if these expenses are required or

provided by a public, private, or religious school in connection with enrollment

or attendance.

• Computer technology, equipment, or internet access and related services if

used by the bene ciary and the bene ciary’s family during any of the years the

bene ciary is in elementary or secondary school.

• Further clari cations on eligible expenses will be released by the Treasury in

the coming months.

Call Matt Meyer, Delaware: 302-577-3210, email link at governor.delaware.gov

Wes Moore, Maryland: 410-974-3901, email link at md.accessgov.com