Salesianum School builds early lead in football win over Appoquinimink High School

WILMINGTON – Jamar Taylor has been the stadnout wide receiver this season that Salesinaum fans anticipated, but on Oct. 23, the senior showed off some other skills on the field.

The first came on the game’s first play, with Taylor lining up deep on the kickoff by the Jaguars. He settled uuder the ball, and 91 yards and zero defensive touches later, the Sals had a 7-0 lead. The play took 12 seconds. After the Sals’ defense held the Jags to a three and out, the Salesianum offense went back to work, with Taylor on center stage.

The Sals started at their own 46-yard line. E.J. Cotton ran for six yards. Quarterback Brady Nabb then found Taylor down the right side for 39 yards, setting the offense up at the 9. Nabb needed just one play, finding Taylor in the end zone as the lead doubled.

Appo’s offense got untracked on their next possession. Jayden Triplett ran for 22 yards on first down, getting across midfield to the Sals’ 48. Quarterback Bryce Alleman then threw to Devon Flowers, who got to the Salesianum 5. They lost three yards on three rushing attempts, however, and a fourth-down pass fell incomplete.

It took 11 plays and almost four minutes for the Sals to turn that defensive stop into a third touchdown. They started at their own 8 after the defensive stop. Cotton was featured early, getting the Sals out to the 40. The, facing a fourth and two, Jett Healy gained four yards on a direct snap. The final two plays of the drive belonged to Cotton, the second being a two-yard touchdown plunge up the middle.

Salesianum extended the lead to 28-0 four and a half minutes into the second quarter. Jared Willie was on the receiving end of a 36-yard pass from Nabb for the score.

The Jaguars snapped the shutout on their first possession of the second half, but the drive consumed almost six minutes. Triplett scored from two yards out.

Taylor caught another long pass when the Sals got the ball after the Appo touchdown, and Michael Brock took it in from the 3 with 2:07 to go in a quick-moving third quarter. The Sals’ defense was outstanding again, forcing the Jaguars to use a lot of clock while keeping them out of the end zone for the remainder of the night.

Brock got the crowd going on Salesianum’s final possession when he sprinted 90 yards down the left sideine with 1:47 to go for the final tally of the evening. Taylor threw the key block that sent Brock on his way.

Salesianum finished with 440 yards of offense. Nabb completed nine passes for 226 yards and two scores. Taylor caught five passes for 124 yards, and he had 215 all-purpose yards. Brock carried the ball 18 times for 156 yards and two touchdowns. The Sals (6-1) travel to Middletown on Oct. 30 for a meeting with the rival Cavaliers at 7 p.m.

Appoquinimink (4-3) hosts Hodgson on Oct. 30 at 7 p.m.