Christmas Bazaar set to return to Good Shepherd in Perryville, Md., Nov. 18-19

PERRYVILLE, Md. — The wonderful things in life we have all come to appreciate and enjoy continue to return in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 59th Annual Good Shepherd Christmas Bazaar is among the welcome events back on the docket. The bazaar is set for Nov. 18, 4-8 p.m., and Nov. 19, 2-8 p.m. at Good Shepherd Catholic School.

Shopping, fun and food are among the items on the docket for the event that has been sidelined the last couple of years.

“The committee’s hope is that the excitement will build up for this tremendous family event for the life of our parish and school communities,” said Father Jay McKee, parish pastor.

Pictures with Santa, holiday music, vendors, a silent auction, goodies, a raffle, crafts and face-painting for kids and much more is on the schedule.

Spaghetti dinner is offered each night, 4-7 p.m., dine-in or carry out.