‘Christmas in July’ hosts international students for free meal at St. Mary Star of the Sea in Ocean City, Md. — Photo gallery

‘Christmas in July’ hosts international students for free meal at St. Mary...

St.Mary Star of the Sea parish held its “Christmas in July” celebration for the International Student Outreach Program.

The program enables international students to spend the summer in seaside towns in Maryland and Delaware working at local businesses.

ISOP is an organization that began at St. Mary Star of the Sea/Holy Savior Parish in Ocean City 20 years ago and expanded to Rehoboth Beach.

The program has made a tradition of free weekly dinners for students who come to the United States each summer to fill seasonal jobs at the beaches.

Dozens of students from numerous countries attended the dinner.