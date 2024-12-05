‘Mary’ on Netflix continues the challenging task of depicting the Blessed Mother in film

With D. J. Caruso’s new film “Mary” streaming on Netflix ahead of Christmas, two Marian scholars shared with OSV News some of the overall challenges of bringing the Mother of God to the screen.

“Filmmakers face many difficulties in portraying Mary, particularly because of the four Marian dogmas,” Catherine O’Brien, director and trustee chair of the Centre for Marian Studies UK, told OSV News in a Dec. 3 email.

Founded in 1995 by an interdisciplinary group of scholars, and based in London at St. Mary’s University, the non-religiously affiliated center works to educate the public about Mary, offering courses and library collections while supporting ongoing research.

O’Brien — whose 2011 book “The Celluloid Madonna” examined Mary in film — told OSV News that the Immaculate Conception, by which Mary was preserved by God’s grace and by the merits of Christ’s passion from original sin, and also her perpetual virginity, “are the main sources of controversy.”

“I think what a lot of films get wrong about Mary … is that … they’re portraying Mary as they know her from a Protestant perspective,” which is not based on adherence to the Catholic dogma of the Immaculate Conception, said Father Edward Looney, pastor of Sacred Heart Parish in Shawano, Wisconsin and secretary of the Mariological Society of America, a Catholic theological association that promotes original research in Marian doctrine and devotion.

Father Looney — whose books include “How They Love Mary: 28 Life-Changing Stories of Devotion to Our Lady” — said that difference becomes apparent when filmmakers attempt to make Mary “relatable” to audiences.

“Basically, it comes down to the Immaculate Conception, and that if she’s without sin, then she excels in every virtue,” said Father Looney.

As a result, “if Mary possesses the perfection of every virtue, well, (there was) probably not a lot of doubt in her life,” although several filmmakers depict Mary as having qualms and concerns about her role in salvation history, he said.

“My understanding of Mary is that people had to know that she was different, that because she was immaculately conceived, all the little girls in Nazareth who (knew) her would have said, ‘Boy, there’s something different about her,'” said Father Looney. “They wouldn’t be able to name it, but it would have been the fact that God had perfected her in every way.”

O’Brien echoed that point, writing to OSV News that “there is sometimes a conflict between the aim for historical and ethnic accuracy and a desire to make Mary’s role in society ‘relevant’ to a contemporary audience.”

For example, said Father Looney, “there’s a tendency to present Mary with flaws or imperfections.”

He cited the Netflix production of “Mary,” which features “character flaws in the person of Mary” — such as tardiness — “that I don’t think she would have had.”

Father Looney also noted that Pope St. Paul VI had observed a similar tendency in his 1974 apostolic exhortation on Marian devotion, “Marialis Cultis.”

In the document, St. Paul VI noted that “one of the causes of the difficulties experienced in devotion to the Mother of the Lord” was “the discrepancy existing between some aspects of this devotion and modern anthropological discoveries and the profound changes which have occurred in the psycho-sociological field in which modern man lives and works.

“The picture of the Blessed Virgin presented in a certain type of devotional literature cannot easily be reconciled with today’s life-style, especially the way women live today,” wrote St. Paul VI.

He emphasized instead that Mary “is held up as an example to the faithful rather for the way in which, in her own particular life, she fully and responsibly accepted the will of God (cf. Lk. 1:38), because she heard the word of God and acted on it, and because charity and a spirit of service were the driving force of her actions,” the pope wrote. “She is worthy of imitation because she was the first and the most perfect of Christ’s disciples. All of this has a permanent and universal exemplary value.”

Both O’Brien and Father Looney noted that some elements in Mary’s life are rarely, or incompletely, depicted on screen.

“Very few films tackle the Assumption,” O’Brien said, while Father Looney observed that the visitation of Mary to Elizabeth (Lk 1:39-56) is often given short shrift.

“The visitation is an event that continues for a few months,” he said. “I think sometimes we don’t capture that, the conversations of two mothers-to-be in the home.”

He also said that Jesus’ presentation in the temple (Lk 2:22-38) and the Holy Family’s flight into Egypt (Mt 2:13-15) were underrepresented in film.

At the same time, O’Brien said she appreciated “different elements of Mary’s story in a variety of films.

“For example, I was very struck by the Annunciation scene in Franco Zeffirelli’s ‘Jesus of Nazareth’ (1977) when I saw it as a teenager,” she wrote. “I enjoyed the wedding of Mary and Joseph in ‘Mary of Nazareth’ (Giacomo Campiotti, 2012); and I appreciated the representation of Mary on Calvary in Mel Gibson’s ‘The Passion of the Christ’ (2004).”

Some directors have been candid about their struggles to bring Mary to the screen, said O’Brien.

“Dallas Jenkins has spoken of the issues that he faces in co-writing and directing the role of Mary (Vanessa Benavente) in ‘The Chosen,’ and the series has won both praise and censure from Catholic viewers,” she wrote. “However, it has also led to important faith-filled discussion about the significance of the mother of Jesus, and that is a positive outcome which I value.”

O’Brien said that perspective and pragmatism are key when considering Mary’s portrayal in the movies.

“A film is not a work of theology and there must be space for artistic freedom, but someone is always likely to be offended,” she said.

And even if a film simply portrays devotion to Mary, rather than depicting her directly, there’s value, said Father Looney.

He cited Dallas Jenkins’ 2024 release, “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” in which an unruly, ill-mannered girl is cast as Mary in the town Christmas play.

“She felt so unworthy to play Mary, and for whatever reason, there’s an (atypical) picture of Mary in this evangelical church,” said Father Looney. “The character looks at Mary, and takes comfort in the image.”

In other cases, Marian devotion may be more subtle in film, such as a passing scene with a statue of Mary “to convey a Catholic setting” — but, said Father Looney, when it comes to reaching her children through the medium of film, Mary “always finds a way.”

Gina Christian is a multimedia reporter for OSV News.