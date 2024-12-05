Father John ‘Jack’ Kelly, OSFS, former Salesianum School instructor accomplished in performing art, dies at 80

With sadness, but with faith in the Resurrection, the Oblates of St. Francis de Sales announce that Father John J. (Jack) Kelly, OSFS, passed away at the age of 80 on Tuesday, Dec, 3, 2024. Jack was a professed member of the Oblates of St. Francis de Sales for 61 years and a priest for 53 years.

Born in Philadelphia on Jan. 5, 1944, Jack was the son of John Kelly and Catherine (Bratina) Kelly. He was raised in Steelton, Pa., and attended Bishop McDevitt High School in Harrisburg. In high school, Jack met the Oblates of St. Francis de Sales who were his teachers and coaches. He joined the Oblates after graduation in 1961. Jack made his first profession of vows in 1963 and did student teaching at Father Judge High School in Philadelphia in the mid-1960s. Jack made his perpetual profession as an Oblate in 1966.

Father Kelly earned a B.A. in English from Niagara University in Niagara, NY in 1968. While in college, Jack fell in love with the theatre and started to perform in plays at Niagara. After graduation from Niagara, Jack continued his love of the theatre and received special permission from his superiors to study drama at The Catholic University of America (CUA) in Washington. The Oblate Provincial at the time, the late Rev. Dan Gambet, OSFS, told him that “God had gifted you with much talent” and encouraged him to pursue his passion. He earned an M.A. at CUA while simultaneously completing his studies for the priesthood at De Sales School of Theology in D.C. He was ordained a priest in 1971 and was assigned to teach English at Salesianum School in Wilmington.

As a young teacher at Salesianum, Father Kelly impacted the entire school community. He taught English but became involved in both the theater and the athletic departments. He directed most of the school plays, starred in some of the Salesianum Alumni shows, established and coached the ice hockey club, and frequently announced the football games at Baynard Stadium (now Abessinio Stadium). Though his interests and talents were diverse, theater consumed most of his time. Father Kelly eventually became the head of the Fine Arts Department.One Salesianum alumnus observed that Father Kelly was a “skilled director with an excellent feeling for the stage” and a worthy successor to Father John Spragg, OSFS, considered a legend of Salesianum theatre. During summer break, Father Kelly broadened his scope and starred as George M. Cohan in a production of “George M.” at the famous Three Little Bakers Dinner Theater in Delaware.

In the early 1980s, Father Kelly sought treatment for his alcohol addiction. He entered a rehabilitation program and was eventually certified as a counselor. He left high school ministry and joined Oblate Brother Dick Gannon in founding the Center for Pastoral Counseling for Alcohol and Drug Abuse in Wilmington. Working with Catholic Social Services for the Diocese of Wilmington, these two Oblates offered programs and support for individuals, families, and groups affected by alcohol abuse.

In 1991, Father Kelly left Wilmington and returned to the education field as Catholic Campus Minister at Bucknell University in Lewisburg, PA. At the university level, Father Kelly drew on his many talents, interests, and experiences as he connected with college students, faculty, and staff. He continued his counseling and still had time to step on the stage and skate on the ice when he could.

In 1999, Father Kelly began his long association with the Catholic community in North Carolina when he moved to the Tar Heel State to continue college ministry at the University of North Carolina Greensboro. After a year at UNCG, Father Kelly moved to parish ministry, serving as parochial vicar at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church (IHM) in High Point, N.C. In 2002, Father Kelly was appointed pastor at IHM and served until 2010. In 2010, Father Kelly was transferred to Fayetteville, N.C., and served as pastor of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish. For twelve years, Father Kelly led the parish family in Fayetteville, helping the close-knit community settle into a new church building. He led the parish through a period of continued growth and encouraged parishioners to stay strong and keep connected during the COVID crisis.

Health issues forced Father Kelly to leave St. Elizabeth Ann Seton. However, not wanting to retire completely, he moved to Holy Infant Parish in Durham, NC to live with Father Robert Rutledge, the Oblate pastor. While semi-retired, Father Kelly continued to serve the community by celebrating Mass regularly and supporting Father Rutledge in the sacramental life of the parish.

Even as he slowed down, Father Kelly continued to attend hockey games and theater productions. He was faithful to his annual vacation to London’s West End theatre district and was able to make one final trip this past September. When he returned to the U.S, Father Kelly realized he needed more assistance in navigating his health care and medical needs. He came to the Oblate assisted care center (Annecy Hall) in Childs, Md., this past November. His health began to decline quickly, and after a brief stay in the hospital, he entered hospice care at Annecy Hall a few days before he died.

Father Kelly is predeceased in death by his parents. He is survived by his sisters Beth Barclay, Kathy Kelly, his brother, Bob Kelly, nieces, nephews, and brother Oblates.

In his final weeks, Father Kelly embodied a quote from Shakespeare’s Measure by Measure: “I hope to live but I am prepared to die.” In his vocation as an Oblate and a priest, in the struggles and blessings of daily life, Father Kelly practiced the Salesian virtue of embracing the present moment. Father Kelly lived each day striving to “Live Jesus.”