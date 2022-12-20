Most Blessed Sacrament School in Berlin, Md. continues cultural enrichment, once again offers band to students

Most Blessed Sacrament School in Berlin, Md. continues cultural enrichment, once again...

BERLIN, Md. — The sweet sounds of the flute can be heard again at Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic School.

Most Blessed Sacrament is adding or returning a number of enrichment or cultural classes to the curriculum from band to book club to student government. It’s an attempt to add joy to the school and richness to the student’s lives.

It’s seen as an attempt to develop more well-rounded students, helping prepare them for lives beyond the classroom.

A combination of COVID, staff changes and losses and simple bad luck has hit the school hard since 2020, according to Christa Gunther, director of admissions and advancement. She explained that staff changes, a new principal and COVID restrictions and lockdowns all happened simultaneously.

“Some things went away with COVID,” she said. “It just seemed like COVID consumed us.”

Now, she says the school from grades kindergarten through eighth in Berlin is returning to life.

“Parents are asking for enrichment and extracurricular activities,” she said. “We’re getting there. It’s not easy, especially to find the volunteers and the help.”

One centerpiece of the change is the addition of band to the curriculum. Music was already being taught, but teacher Lisa Adams has begun teaching flute, clarinet, saxophone, trumpet, trombone and percussion to 25 students in fourth through eighth grade.

“These are the kind of things kids get excited about,” Gunther said. “It seems like a good time … Students and parents are responding well. Our mission is to educate mind, body and soul. All of it is important.”

Book clubs have been added. Student government has been added and campaign season was in full swing this fall. Parents have offered to teach baking and cross-fit. There’s a new playground.

“We’re looking to bring back a lot of activities,” Gunther said. “It’s a work in progress.”

Adams has taught music for three decades and the professional flautist is enthusiastic about the importance of music in schools. She said it helps with reading and can also teach independent study and teamwork.

“It’s not just about music,” she said. “I think it’s extremely important to be added back to the curriculum. To me, music is everywhere in your life. It’s exactly like learning how to read.”

Adams said her parents drove 45 minutes every other week so she could take flute lessons and that meant everything.

“It has really shaped my life.”

Parents are also returning to school after the pandemic and Gunther could not be more pleased by their enthusiasm.

“It shows how much they want to be involved and how much they miss it,” she said. “It’s good to see them here.”

“It’s a fresh start.”