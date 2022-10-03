New York Tenors Wilmington Christmas concert will benefit Catholic Charities

The Diocese of Wilmington will present “The Magic of Christmas” with the world-famous New York Tenors to benefit the work of Catholic Charities on Dec. 11, 4 p.m., at Salesianum School.

The public is invited to experience the vocal artistry of The New York Tenors: Andy Cooney, Daniel Rodriguez and Christopher Macchio on an entertaining holiday journey.

Cooney, christened by the New York Times as “Irish America’s Favorite Son,” has been taking the Irish-American music scene by storm the last 20 years. His unique tenor voice has been heard in concert halls internationally, including hallmark venues ranging from Dublin’s National Concert Hall to sold-out performances in New York’s iconic Carnegie Hall.

Rodriguez first captured the attention of Americans everywhere during some of the darkest moments in our nation’s history. He was the New York City police officer whose amazing voice soothed our grief in the days following Sept. 11. Career highlights include performing with Boston Pops Orchestra and debuting before a worldwide audience at the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Macchio is a gifted performer with a voice of exceptional power and beauty. A classically trained tenor from the Manhattan School of Music, this New York native has been wowing audiences by combing his golden-era sound with an engaging stage presence that resonates with people of all ages and backgrounds.

A meet-and-greet with Wilmington’s Bishop Koenig and the New York Tenors will be held after the show. Show tickets, sponsorship information, and meet-and-greet tickets, are available by calling Andrea Rotsch at 302-573-3120 or emailing arotsch@cdow.org. Tickets may be purchased online at WilmingtonDiocese.simpletix.com.

Catholic Charities, the charitable arm of the Catholic Diocese of Wilmington, has been serving those in need for over 190 years, offering a range of services for families, care for children, assist the disadvantaged, and build human relationships throughout Delaware and the Eastern Shore of Maryland.