Sisters get into the act as ‘Sister Act’ show at Padua Academy leads Diocese of Wilmington spring musical run — Photo gallery

Sisters get into the act as ‘Sister Act’ show at Padua Academy...

It’s the time of year when most schools are preparing spring musicals and in the Diocese of Wilmington and it is typical for Padua Academy to bat leadoff.

Padua kicked off the spring season with its performance of “Sister Act” Feb. 14-16.

More shows are on the docket, including:

Salesianum School: “Into the Woods” Feb. 28- March 1 at 7:30 p.m., March 2 at 2 p.m., March 7-8 at 7:30 p.m., and March 9 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults, and $5 for students/seniors.

Archmere Academy: “Alice by Heart” April 3-5 at 7 p.m., and a Saturday matinee at 2 p.m.

Saint Mark’s High School: “Anastasia” April 4-5 at 7 p.m., April 6 at 2 p.m.

Saints Peter and Paul High School: “Harvey,” will run from April 11-13, times to be determined.

Saint Elizabeth High School: “Grease” May 9-10 at 7 p.m., and May 11 at 2 p.m. in the Benedictine Performing Arts Center at St. Elizabeth School.