Francis Corrigan named permanent principal at Immaculate Heart of Mary School

BRANDYWINE HUNDRED — Francis Corrigan, who has served as the interim principal at Immaculate Heart of Mary School in north Wilmington since the beginning of this academic year, has been appointed to the position on a permanent basis. The announcement was made Feb. 18 by Father John T Solomon, the pastor of IHM Parish.

Corrigan arrived at IHM as assistant principal and science teacher in the 2023-24 school year. Before Immaculate Heart of Mary, he had extensive experience in Catholic education in the Diocese of Wilmington.

He served as assistant principal for mission and academics at Saint Mark’s High School from 2008-23. He was responsible for the spiritual formation of faculty and students, and also for academics related to curriculum, instruction and assessment. Corrigan was the principal of St. Elizabeth Elementary School from 2003-08, and he was a middle school teacher there from 1987-2003. He also taught at St. Helena School and Immaculate Heart of Mary early in his career.

“His commitment to Catholic education is certainly a long and noteworthy one,” Father Solomon wrote in a letter to the IHM community.

Corrigan is a graduate of St. Elizabeth elementary and high schools, the University of Delaware and Neumann University. He lives in Newark and is a member of St. John’s-Holy Angels Parish.