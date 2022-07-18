Home Entertainment Warm weather, cool treats carried the day at Summerfest 2022 at Holy... EntertainmentOur Diocese Warm weather, cool treats carried the day at Summerfest 2022 at Holy Family in Newark — Photo gallery By The Dialog - 18 July 2022, 09:58 190 Kaden Deshong, 10, tries his hand and feet at the wobbly rope ladder during Summerfest at Holy Family Church, Friday, July 15, 2022. Dialog photo/Don Blake Hot weather and cool treats carried the day along with fun and games at “Summerfest 2022” at Holy Family parish in Newark. The festival ran through the third week of July and included rides, games, food and nightly entertainment. Kids ride the dragon roller coaster during Summerfest at Holy Family Church, Friday, July 15, 2022.Dialog photo/Don Blake Bumper cars riders smile as they get bumped during Summerfest at Holy Family Church, Friday, July 15, 2022. Dialog photo/Don Blake A young carnival game winner smiles as she receives her prize during Summerfest at Holy Family Church, Friday, July 15, 2022. Dialog photo/Don Blake Kaden Deshong, 10, tries his hand and feet at the wobbly rope ladder during Summerfest at Holy Family Church, Friday, July 15, 2022. Dialog photo/Don Blake