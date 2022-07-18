Home Entertainment Warm weather, cool treats carried the day at Summerfest 2022 at Holy...

Warm weather, cool treats carried the day at Summerfest 2022 at Holy Family in Newark — Photo gallery

Kaden Deshong, 10, tries his hand and feet at the wobbly rope ladder during Summerfest at Holy Family Church, Friday, July 15, 2022. Dialog photo/Don Blake

Hot weather and cool treats carried the day along with fun and games at “Summerfest 2022” at Holy Family parish in Newark.

The festival ran through the third week of July and included rides, games, food and nightly entertainment.

 

