2026 National Eucharistic Pilgrimage includes June 11-12 visit within Diocese of Wilmington: ‘One nation under God’

The Catholic Diocese of Wilmington is proud to participate in the upcoming 2026 National Eucharistic Pilgrimage which announced its theme recently.

The pilgrimage, under the theme “One Nation Under God” will honor St. Frances Xavier Cabrini, the first American citizen to be canonized a saint as dioceses along the Eastern seaboard of the United States come together from Memorial Day through July 5, 2026 to encounter Jesus in the Eucharist.

Following similar successful pilgrimages in 2024 and 2025, the 2026 pilgrimage will coincide with celebrations of America’s Semiquincentennial, with the final leg of the pilgrimage route ending in Philadelphia on July 5 The National Eucharistic Pilgrimage will pass through the Diocese of Wilmington June 11_12, receiving several pilgrims and a support vehicle from the Archdiocese of Baltimore on June 11 and handing off the next leg to the Diocese of Camden on June 12.

Of the Catholic Diocese of Wilmington’s participation in the 2026 National Eucharistic Pilgrimage, Bishop William E. Koenig said:

“As Bishop of the Diocese that encompasses Delaware, the first State, and Maryland’s Eastern Shore, both rich in Catholic tradition and American history, I am grateful that the 2026 National Eucharistic Pilgrimage will include the Catholic Diocese of Wilmington. As our nation enters her Semiquincentennial year, this pilgrimage offers an opportunity for reflection and renewed commitment to our Catholic faith as we celebrate the gift of religious freedom. I pray that the theme of this year’s Pilgrimage “One Nation Under God” will remind us of the unifying power of our faith and the mission given to us through the Gospels: to proclaim the Good News to all.”

More detailed information regarding the exact route and events in conjunction with the Catholic Diocese of Wilmington’s participation in the 2026 National Eucharistic Pilgrimage is forthcoming. For local updates check out cdow.org and thedialog.org. To learn more about the National Eucharistic Pilgrimage effort visit eucharisticpilgrimage.org.

The Catholic Diocese of Wilmington was established in 1868 and comprises 54 parishes, 20 missions and 29 schools serving the State of Delaware and the nine counties of Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Information about the diocese is available at www.cdow.org.