Baptism provides light in darkness, gateway to heaven, Pope Leo XIV says as he christens 20 infants in Vatican City

VATICAN CITY — Baptizing one’s children is as essential as providing them with food and clothing, Pope Leo XIV told parents.

“Just as they received life from you, their parents, now they receive the meaning to live it: faith,” he said, referring to the 20 infants about to receive the sacrament of baptism in the Sistine Chapel Jan. 11, the feast of the Baptism of the Lord.

“When we know that something is essential, we immediately seek it for those we love,” he said in his brief homily. “Who among us, in fact, would leave newborns without clothes or food, waiting for them to choose how to dress, and what to eat when they grow up?”

“If food and clothing are necessary for life, faith is more than necessary, because with God, life finds salvation,” he said in Italian.

Pope Leo led the baptismal prayers and poured the water over the heads of the infants of Vatican employees. He assisted some parents by cupping his hand under an infant’s head to provide support, and he tenderly offered his hand to babies whose arms flailed for something to grasp. He also gently wiped away some rivulets running down a few heads.

All of the gestures during the rite “are beautiful testimonies” of God’s limitless love, he said. “The water of the font is the washing in the Spirit, which purifies us from all sin; the white garment is the new robe that God the Father gives us for the eternal feast of his Kingdom; the candle lit from the Paschal candle is the light of the risen Christ, which illuminates our path.”

“May baptism, which unites us in the one family of the Church, sanctify all your families at all times, giving strength and constancy to the affection that unites you,” he said.

Afterward, Pope Leo again spoke about the importance and meaning of baptism before he led the recitation of the Angelus prayer with visitors gathered in St. Peter’s Square.

By baptizing the newborns, he said, they “have become our new brothers and sisters in the faith. How beautiful it is to celebrate the love of God — who calls us by name and frees us from evil — as one family!”

Baptism “accompanies us forever,” he said. “In moments of darkness, baptism is light; in life’s conflicts, it is reconciliation; at the hour of death, it is the gateway to heaven.”