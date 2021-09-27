A day of firsts as Diocese of Wilmington pilgrims are welcomed at Shrine of Immaculate Conception — Photo gallery

WASHINGTON — With the COVID-19 pandemic slowly getting under control, parishioners of the Diocese of Wilmington were once again welcomed back to the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception for their biannual Marian Pilgrimage.

The Sept. 25 pilgrimage included a myriad of firsts for the diocese to celebrate. First, it was Bishop Koenig’s first Marian Pilgrimage as 10th bishop of the Diocese of Wilmington. In addition, it was the first pilgrimage by any diocese to the Shrine of the Immaculate Conception since before the pandemic.

A very exuberant Father Brian S. Lewis, pastor of St. Jude the Apostle in Lewes, shouted, “Welcome back! We are so happy to have you here…” to the pilgrims during introductions in the Great Upper Church of the Basilica.

Father Lewis, coordinator of the annual pilgrimage, spent a good part of the day welcoming parishioners and thanking them for making the roughly two-hour trip to the nation’s capital.

Preceding the Holy Mass held in the Crypt Church, Father Lewis thanked Bishop Koenig for agreeing to go on with the pilgrimage this year. Father Lewis then also said it was 70 years ago in 1951 that members the Diocese of Wilmington made its first Marian Pilgrimage. The crowd erupted in applause and smiles as most pilgrims were unaware of the milestone anniversary with which they were taking part.

Among the congregants, Connie Kerwin, a Washington native who vacations and attends Mass at St. Ann’s Parish in Bethany Beach, said the pilgrimage “… brings the community together.”

The day concluded with a blessing from Bishop Koenig, and a promise to celebrate there with the group again in 2023. The pilgrimage alternates sites each year, rotating between the diocese and Washington.

