Bishop Koenig to lead diocesan Marian Pilgrimage to Washington, D.C., in September

The Diocese of Wilmington is sponsoring a Marian pilgrimage to the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception with Bishop Koenig on Sept. 25. Every other year, the pilgrimage is held at the shrine; last year, scheduled to happen in the diocese, the pilgrimage was held virtually.

The pilgrimage will run from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tours, either independent or guided by docents, are available from 10:30-12:30. After lunch, there will be a holy hour and confession. Bishop Koenig will lead benediction and reposition of the Blessed Sacrament at 2:30 p.m., and at 3 he will celebrate Mass in the Crypt Church. Before the final blessing, the bishop will bless artifacts brought by pilgrims, and he will re-consecrate the Diocese of Wilmington to the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

The Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception grounds include the Our Lady of Fatima Rosary Walk and Garden. It is also the home of the largest collection of contemporary ecclesiastical art in the world. Pilgrims may visit “Mary’s House” during this Year of St. Joseph, and they can also visit St. Juniper Serra, the first saint canonized on American soil.

For more information, contact your individual parish Marian Pilgrimage liaison.