As Catholic Schools Week awaits, local survey reflects blessings of our schools, families in Diocese of Wilmington — Louis De Angelo

Students in Catholic schools receive report cards each trimester in elementary school and quarterly in high school. The information provides a snapshot of progress achieved as well as areas requiring additional attention. While the report card is not the sole measure of a student’s academic growth, it is an indicator of where one is and where one wishes to go.

In the 2020-2021 school year, the Board of Catholic Schools gathered information to issue a report card on the status of the 19 parish and diocesan schools in the Diocese of Wilmington.

This data is helpful in reporting successes and charting growth for the future. It also allows the Diocese of Wilmington to compare its results to Catholic schools across the nation.

There were approximately 6,316 students enrolled in parish and diocesan schools last year. Responses to the survey were received from 1,416 adults. (Some responses were by family; others by individual parents in the family.) That’s a return rate of 22%, which is a respectful rate of return for an anonymous survey. Here’s what we learned.