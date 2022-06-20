Bishop Koenig, about 300 others walk the streets of Wilmington in Eucharistic Revival procession that made its way into three city churches — Photo gallery, part one

The Eucharistic Revival procession in Wilmington on June 19. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens
300 people came together Sunday for Mass at Cathedral of St. Peter in Wilmington and a procession to two other churches June 19 to launch the diocesan portion of the National Eucharistic Revival.
Bishop Koenig concelebrated Mass with about 20 brother priests at the cathedral before leading the group through city streets on a roughly two-mile trek that included stops at St. Patrick Church and St. Joseph on French Street.
Onlookers and passersby stopped to watch the procession with some people taking photographs of the spectacle.
The National Eucharistic Revival and National Eucharistic Congress are a direct response to the Holy Father’s call for a “pastoral and missionary conversion which cannot leave things as they presently are,” so that the Church in the United States might be “permanently in a state of mission” (
Evangelii Gaudium, n. 25). Here are some ways to contribute to the revival starting this week:
Bishop Koenig and members of clergy outside Cathedral of St. Peter. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens
The Eucharistic Revival Mass in Wilmington on June 19. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens
A bystander checks out the Eucharistic Revival procession in Wilmington on June 19. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens
Father Chris Markellos distributes communion. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens
Kids at Mass at Cathedral of St. Peter. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens
Cathedral of St. Peter. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens
The newsst ordained priests in the diocese are, from left, Fathers Michael Preston and Brennan Ferris.
Dialog photo Joseph P. Owens
The Eucharistic Revival procession in Wilmington on June 19. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens
The Eucharistic Revival procession in Wilmington on June 19. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens
The Eucharistic Revival procession in Wilmington on June 19. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens
The Eucharistic Revival procession in Wilmington on June 19. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens
The Eucharistic Revival procession in Wilmington on June 19. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens
The Eucharistic Revival procession in Wilmington on June 19. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens
The Eucharistic Revival procession in Wilmington on June 19. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens
The Eucharistic Revival procession in Wilmington on June 19. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens
The Eucharistic Revival procession in Wilmington on June 19. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens
Diners outdoors watch the Eucharistic Revival procession in Wilmington on June 19. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens
The Eucharistic Revival procession in Wilmington on June 19. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens
Eucharistic Revival procession June 19. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens
The Eucharistic Revival procession in Wilmington on June 19. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens
Eucharistic Revival procession June 19. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens
Eucharistic Revival procession June 19. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens
Eucharistic Revival procession June 19. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens
Eucharistic Revival procession June 19. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens
The Eucharistic Revival procession in Wilmington on June 19. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens
Eucharistic Revival preocession June 19. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens
Eucharistic Revival procession June 19. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens
Eucharistic Revival procession June 19. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens