Bishop Koenig, hundreds of others march with Eucharist through Wilmington streets — Photo gallery, part two

Bishop Koenig, hundreds of others march with Eucharist through Wilmington streets —...

Click here for Part One of photo gallery.

About 300 people came together Sunday for Mass at Cathedral of St. Peter in Wilmington and a procession to two other churches June 19 to launch the diocesan portion of the National Eucharistic Revival.

Bishop Koenig concelebrated Mass with about 20 brother priests at the cathedral before leading the group through city streets on a roughly two-mile trek that included stops at St. Patrick Church and St. Joseph on French Street.

Onlookers and passersby stopped to watch the procession with some people taking photographs of the spectacle.

The National Eucharistic Revival and National Eucharistic Congress are a direct response to the Holy Father’s call for a “pastoral and missionary conversion which cannot leave things as they presently are,” so that the Church in the United States might be “permanently in a state of mission” (Evangelii Gaudium, n. 25). Here are some ways to contribute to the revival starting this week: