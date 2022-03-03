Bishop Koenig asks parishes for second collection March 12-13 to support people of Ukraine

Catholic churches in the Diocese of Wilmington will conduct a second collection the weekend of March 12-13 to raise money to help the people of Ukraine.

Bishop Koenig has asked each parish in the diocese to conduct a special collection for the church in eastern Europe — specifically for the urgent need in Ukraine.

Additionally, if parishioners would like to assist the people of Ukraine, they may do so through Catholic Relief Services at crs.org.

There is great risk of additional suffering both within Ukraine and for those who are fleeing for safety in neighboring countries.