Bishop Koenig blesses Mary statue, celebrates Mass with large group for 175th at Immaculate Conception parish in Elkton, Md. — Photo gallery

Pastor Father Rich Jasper and Father James Gebhart, associate pastor, joined other priests including those who previously served the parish or have an affiliation with it, and a large group of former and current parishioners.
The Mass happened after the dedication of a new Our Lady of Lourdes statue in front of the parish church.
The statue is slated to be part of a memorial garden. More than 400 bricks have been sold and will surround the statue.
A dinner at Newark Country Club followed the anniversary Mass.