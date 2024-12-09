Bishop Koenig blesses Mary statue, celebrates Mass with large group for 175th at Immaculate Conception parish in Elkton, Md. — Photo gallery

Bishop Koenig led a large group of parishioners and well-wishers Dec. 7 at Mass marking the 175th anniversary of Immaculate Conception parish in Elkton, Md.

Pastor Father Rich Jasper and Father James Gebhart, associate pastor, joined other priests including those who previously served the parish or have an affiliation with it, and a large group of former and current parishioners.

The Mass happened after the dedication of a new Our Lady of Lourdes statue in front of the parish church.

The statue is slated to be part of a memorial garden. More than 400 bricks have been sold and will surround the statue.

A dinner at Newark Country Club followed the anniversary Mass.