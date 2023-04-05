Bishop Koenig blesses oils, priests renew their promises at Diocese of Wilmington annual Chrism Mass — Photo gallery

Bishop Koenig and Bishop Malooly joined dozens of priests of the Diocese of Wilmington the evening of April 4 for the annual Chrism Mass at Holy Cross Church in Dover.

At the Chrism Mass, Bishop Koenig consecrated the perfumed oil known as Sacred Chrism, to be used throughout the diocese for baptisms, confirmations and ordinations as well as the other oils used in the ministering to catechumens, those coming into the church, and to the sick.

The priests of the diocese also renewed their priestly promises at the Mass.

At 7 p.m. on Holy Thursday, April 6, Bishop Koenig will preside at one of the most poignant ceremonies of the church year: the Mass of the Lord’s Supper, to be held at the Cathedral of Saint Peter. At this special Mass when Christ’s Last Supper is commemorated; the celebrant will often wash the feet of twelve people, recreating what Jesus did to his apostles as reported in the 13th chapter of the Gospel of St. John.

On Good Friday, April 7 at 3 p.m., the bishop will preside at the Celebration of the Passion of the Lord at the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Wilmington. This solemn service commemorates the suffering and death of Jesus Christ.

The evening of Holy Saturday, April 8, brings the majesty of the Easter Vigil Mass featuring the blessing of fire, water and the Easter candle. In many Catholic churches, the Easter Vigil also includes the baptism, confirmation and first holy communion of individuals who are joining the Catholic church. This year, the bishop will be celebrating the Easter Vigil Mass at the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Wilmington, beginning at 8 p.m.

All Masses and services are open to the public and all are cordially invited. Events at the Cathedral of Saint Peter will be livestreamed on the Diocese of Wilmington’s YouTube channel – YouTube.com/DioceseofWilm.