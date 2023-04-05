Author Mary Eberstadt to appear April 20 at St. Thomas More Oratory in Newark as part of ‘Catholic Conversations’

NEWARK — Bestselling author Mary Eberstadt will speak at the St. Thomas More Oratory on April 20 as part of Catholic Conversations sponsored by Catholic Campus Ministry at the University of Delaware. The event begins at 7 p.m. and is free and open to the public. The oratory is located at 45 Lovett Ave., Newark.

Eberstadt will share her insight and wisdom regarding the effects of the sexual revolution has had on faith, family and American society, according to a release from Catholic Campus Ministry.

She is the author of “Adam and Eve After the Pill: Revisited.” Eberstadt holds the Panula Chair in Christian Culture at the Catholic Information Center in Washington, D.C., and is a senior research fellow at the Faith and Reason Institute. She is an essayist and frequent public speaker whose social commentary draws from anthropology, intellectual history, philosophy, popular culture, sociology and theology, according to an online biogragphy.

For more information or to see all of the events taking place at St. Thomas More Oratory, go to www.udcatholic.org.