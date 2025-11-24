Bishop Koenig, De Sales University President Father James Greenfield encourage Trainor scholars to reach Catholic education dreams

More than 300 people turned out Nov. 21 at the Chase Center in Wilmington to stand up and support Catholic education.

The Father James Trainor Scholarship Luncheon supports the fund that has provided $425,000 since 2005 for Catholic elementary school students in the city who will continue their education at Catholic high schools in the Diocese of Wilmington.

Scholarship committee co-chair Mike Hare pointed out Father Trainor, who died in 2004, did so much for local Catholic school students, but did not have education as an official designation in his ministry.

“He brought more back than anyone I know,” Hare said. “A true shepherd.”

Bishop Koenig welcomed event attendees with an invocation. The bishop said Pope Leo XIV earlier in the day met virtually with young people in Indianapolis.

“You’re not the future of the church, you are the church today,” Bishop Koenig said, quoting Pope Leo.

He encouraged the young people in attendance from city Catholic schools to accept the same message.

“As you make a difference in your school community, please know that you make a great difference,” Bishop Koenig said.

A total of 116 Trainor scholarships have been awarded over the years. Each student is awarded $1,000 a year for four years. Of the group, there have been 59 boys and 57 girls. Graduation rate is 89 of 94 potential graduates, organizers said.

“It’s a tremendous return on our investment,” Hare said. He credited school administrators and teachers for helping students achieve a high school diploma “and beyond.”

Keynote speaker at the luncheon was Father Jim Greenfield, OSFS, president of De Sales University in Center Valley, Pa. The former provincial leader for the Oblates of St. Francis de Sales based in Wilmington told students there are two characteristics that help people achieve success.

“Grit and faith,” Father Greenfield said. “Both of those things make life meaningful.”

“Together they turn obstacles into steppingstones. Education is not easy. Grit is passion and perseverance for long term goals, being the most committed. Think about how you spend your time. Why does grit matter? It means you keep going even when it’s too hard. “Talent without effort is like owning a guitar but only using it as a cool ornament hanging on the wall.”

Faith is where the legacy of Father Trainor comes in, Father Greenfield said. He also cited Pope Leo and the pontiff’s recent remarks on artificial intelligence.

“AI cannot love and cannot think,” the university president said. “Grit and faith teach perseverance when motivation fades. Faith is that fuel to get us to heaven.”

Father Greenfield said his role at De Sales University is two-fold.

“To get you a job and get you into heaven,” he said.

Saint Mark’s High School, St. Elizabeth School, Padua Academy and Salesianum School are among the schools that currently have Trainor scholars. Wilmington University, Archmere Academy and Ursuline Academy are among the scholarship sponsors.

Serviam Girls Academy, St. Elizabeth School, Nativity Prep, St, Anthony of Padua, St. Ann School and St. Peter Cathedral School are among the schools that currently have graduates included among the Trainor scholars.