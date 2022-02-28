Bishop Koenig offers prayers for Maryland General Assembly, seeking ‘right and just decisions’

Bishop Koenig of the Diocese of Wilmington led the prayer for the Maryland Catholic Conference Feb. 28 as another week of the legislative session continues in Annapolis. The diocese includes the nine counties of the Eastern Shore of Maryland.

The staff of the Maryland Catholic Conference and Catholics across the state join in prayer for the state’s elected officials every Monday during the legislative session (mid-January to mid-April).

“As we begin the season of Lent, I ask that we keep our political leaders, especially the members of the Maryland General Assembly, in our prayers,” Bishops Koenig said in remarks on the MCC website.

“The decisions they make have a huge impact on issues relating to the protection of life from conception to natural death, social and economic justice, the education of our children and support for families,” the bishop said.

“Our elected officials need our prayers to help them to make right and just decisions.”

Bishop Koenig was ordained a bishop and installed as the 10th bishop of the Diocese of Wilmington on July 13, 2021.