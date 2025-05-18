Bishop Koenig ordains Father Dennis Stameza: ‘God’s spirit will be upon you in a special way’ — Photo gallery

WILMINGTON – Dennis Stameza’s family could not travel from Tanzania for his ordination to the priesthood for the Diocese of Wilmington on May 17, but approximately 200 people were watching the livestream in his native country.

But Father Stameza had plenty of support inside Cathedral of St. Peter, where his “family” from St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish joined other Catholics, priests, seminarians and others from the diocese to see the culmination of his journey to the presbyterate. A joyous and festive atmosphere filled the cathedral, mixing with the solemn rituals that have marked the sacrament of Holy Orders for centuries.

Several people captured the ordination on their cellphones.

“Very happy for him, very excited to have him. It’s been a long journey for him. I know he was so ready,” said Vivian Fankmeni, a native of Cameroon who is a parishioner at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton.

WATCH: Priesthood Ordination of Rev. Mr. Dennis Stameza from the Cathedral of St. Peter – YouTube

She knew Father Stameza from his days at her parish, as did Mercy Ngenevu. She is also from Cameroon, which is in west Africa. Ngenevu said Father Stameza made a big impression while he was stationed at Seton.

“In the course of his training, he touched us with his sermons, and he believed in us, the Cameroonian organization (at the parish),” she said. “(The Marian Club was) like the mothers for the church in our prayers and our activities. He was so much pleased, and we adopted him like a son.”

The members of the club were rewarded with the front pew at the cathedral as they stood in for the new priest’s family in Tanzania. Ngenevu said they wore their Marian Club uniforms “to honor him as a priest.”

The first burst of applause occurred after Father Norman Carroll, the diocesan director of vocations, testified that Father Stameza had been found worthy to be ordained. It was not the last time cheering would fill the church.

Father Stameza then took a seat in front of the bishop for the homily. Bishop Koenig joked that Father Stameza’s journey brought him from the land of Mount Kilimanjaro – the highest freestanding mountain in the world – to Delaware, the sixth-flattest state. The bishop thanked the new priest’s family.

“Hopefully, your family hasn’t had to rush through supper to be with you,” Bishop Koenig said. “More importantly, however, to Deacon Dennis’ family, thank you, thank you, thank you for the ways that your love and care for Deacon Dennis has helped to bring him to this day of his ordination.”

His journey had twists and turns, the bishop continued, “but it has been a journey in which you have seen and felt the hand of God and his spirit leading you here.

“Allow that spirit to be your guide, to be faithful to the prayers of the church, receptive to the law of God. Listen and be guided by the word of God. Believe what you read. Preach what you believe, and practice what you preach.”

He said the “very character” of the new priest’s soul would be changed.

“God’s spirit will be upon you in a special way,” the bishop said. “Allow that spirit to be your guide.”

“It is God’s grace that is sending you forth. As you go forth, look to Jesus as the true master,” Bishop Koenig continued.

After promising to respect and obey Bishop Koenig and his predecessors, and having his hands anointed, the new priest lay prostrate on the floor of the cathedral for the litany of the saints. His brother priests walked to the altar and lay hands on Father Stameza. Father Roger DiBuo, the pastor of St. Elizabeth Parish in Wilmington, vested Father Stameza. Father DiBuo was the longtime pastor at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, where Father Stameza spent some time.

Toward the end of Mass, Father Norman Carroll, the diocesan director of vocations, approached a microphone.

“Today is a great day for the Diocese of Wilmington, for we have a new priest!” he exclaimed to loud cheers.

Father Carroll noted that Father Stameza could use some assistance and encouraged anyone in the congregation at St. Peter’s or watching online to contact him with any questions about studying for the priesthood.

Father Stameza celebrates his first Mass on May 18 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton at 2 p.m.

The bishop kept the final bit of information for last, announcing that Father Stameza will begin his priestly ministry at St. John the Beloved Parish, drawing more cheers, probably from the Pike Creek residents.

Few in the cathedral were as happy as Ngenevu and her group from St. Elizabeth Ann Seton.

“We have been behind him morally, spiritually, in every step of the way. We took him like a son because that is one of our priorities, what we do,” she said. “It is a joy. We feel so elated, and we just all exalt and acknowledge God for granting him.”.