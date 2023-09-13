Bishops Koenig, Malooly join parishioners, former pastors in celebrating 75th anniversary of Our Lady of Fatima parish

NEW CASTLE — Present and former parishioners returned to Our Lady of Fatima Parish on Sept. 10 as the parish wrapped up its 75th anniversary celebration with Mass and dinner.

Bishop Koenig presided at the closing Mass, which included Bishop Emeritus Malooly and three former pastors — Msgrs. Stanley Russell and George Brubaker and Father Jack Mink — as well as the current administrator, Father David Murphy.

Mary Lou May, the parish’s director of liturgy and music, said all former associate pastors were invited to attend. She noted that Msgr. Steven Hurley, the diocesan moderator of the curia, and chancellor Father Joseph McQuaide both served as associates at OLF.

The event marked the end of a year of activity related to the anniversary. May said the year included a Halloween trunk or treat, a Mardi Gras celebration and a night at a Wilmington Blue Rocks baseball game.

“We started last year with our opening Mass in September,” May recalled. “That was with Bishop Malooly presiding.”

At the closing dinner, which was held in Dwyer Hall, there was a traditional Mexican dance presentation.

“That was a nice addition that we had,” May said.

They finished by drawing the name of the winner of the 75th anniversary raffle, she added. The winner took home $2,500.