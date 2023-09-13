Padua Academy field hockey earns first victory: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON — Padua’s field hockey team got into the win column with a 2-0 shutout of rival Ursuline on Sept. 12 at Serviam Field.

Julia Pomeroy opened the scoring at the midpoint of the second quarter, converting a pass from Alexandra DiCandilo. The next goal would not come until the final minute of the third quarter, when Rebekah Haney picked up her first varsity goal.

Padua outshot Ursuline, 8-3, and had an 11-3 advantage in penalty corners. Taylor Kozink stopped all three shots she faced. The Pandas (1-2) host St. Elizabeth on Friday at 3:45 p.m. at Chase Fieldhouse.

Elizabeth Ciarlo had six saves for the Raiders (0-2). Ursuline is home on Thursday at 3:45 p.m. against Caravel.

