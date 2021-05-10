Brennan Ferris to be ordained to transitional diaconate Saturday at St. Peter Cathedral

WILMINGTON — Brennan Ferris, a seminarian studying for the priesthood for the Diocese of Wilmington, will be ordained to the transitional diaconate on May 15 at 11 a.m. at the Cathedral of St. Peter in Wilmington. Bishop W. Francis Malooly, apostolic administrator for the diocese, will ordain him.

Due to COVID-19 safety protocols, attendance at the Mass of Ordination is by invitation only. It will be livestreamed on the Diocese of Wilmington’s YouTube channel.

Ferris, who turns 26 later this month, is a native of Wilmington and a graduate of St. Elizabeth School for both elementary and high school. He earned an undergraduate degree at the College Seminary of the Immaculate Conception at Seton Hall University in South Orange, N.J., , and is currently working on an advanced degree at St. Mary’s Seminary and University in Baltimore.

The diaconate is a ministry rooted deeply in scriptural accounts of the early church. The word “deacon” comes from the Greek “diakonia,” which means “to serve.” There are two types of deacons in the Catholic Church: permanent and transitional deacons. Ferris is on track to be ordained to the priesthood in 2022.

More information about the Diocese of Wilmington’s efforts to increase awareness of vocations and to work with men and women who may have a priestly or religious vocation is available by contacting Father Norman Carroll, director of priestly and religious vocations. He is available at (302) 573-3113 or vocations@cdow.org. More information is also available at www.cdow.org/vocations.