Catholic Business Network of Diocese of Wilmington continues Sept. 5 in Ocean City, Md., with ‘Balancing faith and ambition’

Catholic Business Network of Diocese of Wilmington continues Sept. 5 in Ocean...

The Catholic Business Network of the Diocese of Wilmington continues its inaugural year Sept. 5 at Holy Savior Church in Ocean City, Maryland.

Doors open for breakfast at 7:30 a.m. and the program begins at 8.

“Balancing faith and ambition” is the focus of the keynote to be delivered by local businessman and parishioner Sam Card at the parish hall, 1705 Philadelphia Ave., Ocean City.

Breakfast is $40 and first-time attendees are entitled to a free print and digital advertisement promoting their business in The Dialog and thedialog.org.

Sheila McGirl, development director, and Joseph P. Owens, editor and general manager of The Dialog, are spearheading the effort that launched in the spring with breakfast at the St. Joseph on the Brandywine parish center in Wilmington.

Click here to register or phone McGirl at 302-573-3120.

“The vocation of the business leader” was the topic of the first keynote delivered by Bishop William E. Koenig.

The business networking series continues Dec. 5 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Bear; March 6, 2026 at Ss. Peter and Paul in Easton, Md. and June 5 at Church of the Holy Child in Wilmington.