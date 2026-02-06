Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Wilmington to honor Stephen L. Hyde with Msgr. Thomas J. Reese Award at 2026 Tribute Dinner

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Wilmington will host its 2026 Tribute Dinner April 15 at the Chase Center on the Riverfront, honoring Stephen L. Hyde with the Msgr. Thomas J. Reese Award for exceptional leadership, philanthropy and commitment to faith-driven service.

The award will be presented by Bishop William E. Koenig during an evening that brings together business, civic, and faith leaders in support of Catholic Charities’ mission across Delaware and nine counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

Hyde, president of HFM Investment Advisors, is widely respected for his decades of service to Catholic education, youth formation and charitable outreach. Through his family’s charitable trust, he helps distribute more than $1.6 million annually to Catholic schools, parishes and missions. His leadership has included transformational support of Saint Mark’s High School and service on numerous parish and diocesan boards.

Hyde and his wife, Lisa, are partners in philanthropy and faith. Lisa Hyde’s steadfast support and commitment to service have been integral to the family’s charitable mission, modeling shared leadership rooted in compassion, stewardship and community engagement.

Proceeds from the Tribute Dinner benefit Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Wilmington, which serves thousands of people and families each year through programs addressing housing insecurity, family support, food access, counseling and care for vulnerable populations throughout the region.

For tickets, visit ccwilm.org/events/cc-dinner