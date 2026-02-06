Saint Mark’s High School to induct seven individuals, teams into athletic hall of fame on Feb. 13

Saint Mark’s High School will hold its annual induction ceremony for the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame on Feb. 13 at the school. The list of inductees includes individual athletes and three teams, along with two administrators. Tickets and more information are available at stmarkshs.net/athletic-hall-of-fame.

Matt Smith

Matt Smith was not a graduate of Saint Mark’s High School, but he was part of the community for 33 years as a teacher, coach and administrator. “Smitty” took over the baseball program in 1998 and guided the Spartans to 450 victories and 10 state championships between then and 2024. Smith also was an assistant football coach for 19 years, including in 2010, when Saint Mark’s won a state championship, and a basketball assistant for six seasons, including the 1995 state championship campaign. He became the athletic director in 2011.

Smith was inducted into the Delaware Baseball Hall of Fame in 2018, and in 2021 he was named the state’s all-time greatest high school coach by MaxPreps.

Smith died Sept. 6, 2025, after a long battle with cancer.

2011 cheerleading team

The cheerleading squad won its fourth straight state championship in 2011 and the program’s sixth overall since it started 15 years earlier. Under the guidance of coach Marie Speakman, the Spartans became the first cheer squad in state history to win four straight state titles.

The cheerleaders balanced competitions with performances at football, volleyball, boys soccer, wrestling, and boys and girls basketball games.

Ashley Dilworth

Ashley Dilworth, a 2000 graduate of Saint Mark’s, set two program records in soccer, finishing with 109 goals and 33 assists. As a senior, she led the Spartans to their first-ever state championship, scoring the title-winning goal with a minute remaining.

She earned first-team all-state honors three times (1998-2000) and was the Delaware Soccer Player of the Year in 2000. She also was a regional all-American in 1999 and a national all-American in 2000, and she was named to the NSCAA/Adidas All-America team as a senior.

1999 baseball team

Saint Mark’s won its fifth state championship at Frawley Stadium with an 8-2 win over Seaford, clinching an undefeated season at 22-0 and earning the program’s 49th victory in its previous 50 games. In that championship game, Brian Hudock threw a five-hitter and struck out 13. The Spartans were the first undefeated state champs since 1989.

Matt Smith won his first state title and was named state coach of the year. Hudock earned all-state honors, and he was joined by teammates Brian Blessing, Kevin Maloney, Ryan Husfelt, Tim Vaillancourt and Tom Ellis.

Jenn Mack

Jenn Mack, a 1999 graduate, was a dominant 5-9 middle hitter and four-year varsity starter for the volleyball team. She helped the Spartans win three state titles during her time at Saint Mark’s, in 1995, 1996 and 1998. Over four seasons, Mack’s teams went 84-4, and from October of her freshman season through her senior year, they won 76 of 77 matches.

She was named a first-team all-state selection as both a junior and senior, and she earned player of the year honors and Gatorade Player of the Year for Delaware in 1998.

2010 wrestling team

The 2010 wrestling team was the first undefeated squad in Saint Mark’s history, finishing 14-0 and winning its 12th state championship with a 39-23 triumph over Sussex Central.

The Spartans were ranked eighth in the country after an unbeaten dual-meet season that included a victory at the Virginia Duals. Saint Mark’s also won the War on the Shore, were fourth at Beast of the East, and they crowned five Delaware state champions: Tyler Pendergast (112), Sean Dolan (119), Sean Boylan (125), Nick Schenk (130) and Bobby Telford (285). Dolan was a four-time state champ.

Schenk and Telford were named co-wrestlers of the year, each ranked No. 2 nationally in their weight classes. Jason Bastianelli was the national co-head coach of the year.

Lee Sibley

Lee Sibley has been involved in coaching for more than 56 years, a tenure that included 16 seasons at the helm of Saint Mark’s boys basketball. During his tenure with the Spartans, he compiled a record of 244-133, highlighted by an undefeated 1994-95 season and a state championship. He was Delaware’s coach of the year in both 1994 and ’95.

Sibley served as an assistant basketball coach at Brandywine High School, including during the 1977 state championship season, assistant football coach at Wilmington Friends School, assistant basketball coach at Goldey-Beacom College and assistant football coach at Saint Mark’s, where the Spartans won the 2010 state title. He currently serves as an assistant football coach at A.I. duPont High School.

He finished his high school basketball coaching career with a record of 364-249 and is a member of the Delaware Basketball Hall of Fame.