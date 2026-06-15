Catholic Youth, Young Adult and Family Ministry honors dozens at annual recognition dinner

Catholic Youth, Young Adult and Family Ministry held its annual recognition dinner May 20 at Royal Prime Events in Dover. The event brings together youth and adults who have contributed to CYM’s mission, either for the past year or over the course of several years.

The following people were recognized with the Volunteer of the Year Award: Michelle Brakhage, Resurrection; Matthew Buckery, St. John the Beloved; Sue Coride, Holy Cross; Margaret Haass, Immaculate Conception, Marydel, Md.; Mary Maloney, Immaculate Heart of Mary; Marianne McCarthy, Padua Academy; Mike McGroerty, Our Lady of Lourdes; Ryan McLaughlin, St. Francis de Sales; Tmera Shell, St. Dennis; Susan Stith, Holy Rosary; Joyce Tolson, St. Polycarp; and Heather Ulmen, Immaculate Conception, Elkton, Md.

The St. John Bosco Award is given to adult leaders who have been involved in youth ministry for five or more years and have been positive role models in one of several categories. For athletics, the recipients were Marty Barnes, St. Mary Magdalen, and John Parliamenti, St. John the Beloved. In the catechesis category, the recipients were Kathleen Cummings, St. Ann, Bethany Beach; Jennifer Martinez Ulloa, Our Lady of Lourdes; and Rita Crowley, St. Ann School. For clergy, Father Rich Jasper was honored. José Cantoran of St. Dennis received the award for multicultural setting. In parish ministry, the recipients were Emily Effinger, Ss. Peter and Paul, and Uwemedimo Ettyit, St. Francis de Sales.

Chris Krawczyk, a longtime basketball official and former coach and administrator, received the Coach Jim Blunt Memorial Award.

The St. Timothy Award is given to a junior or senior in high school “who loves as a disciple of Christ, sets a positive example for other youth, witnesses to their faith by exhibiting Catholic morals and integrity, demonstrates Gospel values through service to others, and exhibits Christian leadership in parish, school and/or community settings.” The award went to the following young people:

Grace Coyle, Holy Cross; Hunter Curley, Holy Cross; Diana Aguilar-Luna, Holy Rosary; Armando Gines-Romero, Holy Rosary; Andrew Ulmen, Immaculate Conception, Elkton, Md.; Kimberly Escalante Garcia, Immaculate Conception, Marydel, Md.; Katie Perez Galan, Immaculate Conception, Marydel, Md.; Ella McGeady, Immaculate Heart of Mary;

Alondra Garcia-Martinez, Our Lady of Lourdes; Yohana Velasquez de Leon, Our Lady of Lourdes; Elena Sangemino, Padua Academy; Vesna Vuckovic, Padua Academy; Abner Murillo, Resurrection; Charlotte Zolandz, Resurrection; Nathaniel Peregoy, Sacred Heart; Paula Abreu, Saint Mark’s High School; Lily Weisenfels, Saint Mark’s High School;

Nicholas Angeli, SS. Peter and Paul; Tara Foley, SS. Peter and Paul; Annie Albright, SS. Peter and Paul High School; Angela Webb, SS. Peter and Paul High School; Maribella DiCenzo, St. Ann’s, Bethany Beach; Joann Cantoran, St Dennis; Marijose Cantoran, St. Dennis; Noah Dzielak, St. Elizabeth, Wilmington; Uruakobong Etteyit, St. Francis de Sales;

Camille McLaughlin, St. Francis de Sales; Catherine Shaposky, St. Joseph on the Brandywine; Lucy Weinig, St. Joseph on the Brandywine; Ella Dietz, St. Jude the Apostle; Isabella Mekulski, St. Jude the Apostle; Kimberly Gudino Peña, St. Mary Refuge of Sinners; Osvaldo Hernandez Gervacio, St. Mary Refuge of Sinners; Jailyah Mercado, St. Paul, Wilmington; Brianna Goldsboro, St. Polycarp; Clare Louden, Ursuline Academy; Sara Smith, Ursuline Academy.