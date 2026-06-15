Twelfth Sunday in Ordinary Time — ‘Be not afraid:’ Discipleship demands risk, sacrifice and courage

Scripture readings for June 21, 2026, Twelfth Sunday in Ordinary Time

Jer 20:10-13 Ps 69:8-10, 14, 17, 33-35 Rom 5:12-15 Mt 10:26-33

Are you really ready for this?

The apostles must have been asking that question when Jesus gathered them together, “gave them authority over unclean spirits” and sent them out into the world on their first mission. Last Sunday, the reading from Matthew’s Gospel made clear what they would be doing, and it was no small order: curing the sick, raising the dead, healing lepers and driving out demons.

That’s just for starters.

This week, the instructions continue, as Jesus offered them this warning: “Fear no one … do not be afraid of those who kill the body but cannot kill the soul.”

Wait. What?

If any of the Twelve had doubts or second thoughts, this was the time to speak up. But Scripture doesn’t record any reaction among the apostles. Jesus probably knew what was running through their minds. Three times in this short passage he offered the same clear message — and it’s one all of us even today need to take to heart.

This passage from Matthew’s Gospel offers all of us a simple but bold reminder that discipleship isn’t easy. It entails risk. It involves sacrifice. And it demands courage.

This is where it starts: “Do not be afraid.”

If we have any misgivings, this Sunday’s readings reassure us that we aren’t alone. From Jeremiah, we hear: “The Lord is with me, like a mighty champion. My persecutors will stumble. They will not triumph.”

And Jesus echoed that: “You are worth more than many sparrows. Everyone who acknowledges me before others I will acknowledge before my heavenly Father.”

Our baptism calls on us to “walk always as children of the light.” But that can be difficult in a world so often consumed by darkness and cynicism, by despair and doubt. But Christ called on the Twelve to find another way — and he calls on us to do the same.

“Speak in the light; what you hear whispered, proclaim on the housetops.” How are we doing with that? How are we doing when it comes to living our lives in imitation of Christ? Are we being the kinds of people we are called to be?

How are we doing when it comes to caring for the least of these, or loving our enemies, or welcoming the stranger? Do we readily turn the other cheek or do we raise a fist? Do we strive to be blessed peacemakers? It isn’t easy, none of it. Sometimes, it can even lead to persecution.

The first Christians learned quickly that following The Way of Jesus brought trouble — hardship, imprisonment, torture, even death. Standing up for the teachings of Christ today can still cause conflict — just ask Pope Leo.

Decades ago, the outspoken activist priest, Daniel Berrigan, faced handcuffs and imprisonment for protesting war and injustice. How did he deal with it? “If you want to follow Jesus,” he once said, “you better look good on wood.” That, too, is part of being a Christian.

This Sunday is a good opportunity to ask ourselves just what we are called to do, what kinds of people we are called to be, and how we can best follow more closely in the footsteps of Jesus. Sometimes, that can come with a cost.

Does it feel overwhelming? It helps to remember what the apostles faced when they first heard what they were being called to do.

And it helps to remember what Jesus told them again and again and again, and what he continues to tell us today: “Do not be afraid.”

Deacon Greg Kandra is an award-winning author and journalist, and creator of the blog “The Deacon’s Bench.”