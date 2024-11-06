Christmas bazaar season begins at St. Paul’s Church in Delaware City: Photo gallery

DELAWARE CITY — The Christmas bazaar season kicked off Nov. 2 at St. Paul’s Church hall in Delaware City. A steady stream of customers walked through the parish hall a few blocks from the church to look for holiday gifts or a bite to eat, or just to catch up with friends.

Norbertine Father David Driesch, the parish administrator, was an early arrival to the bazaar. Volunteers said there was a line at the hall before they even opened, and traffic remained steady throughout the morning. In addition to the merchandise on sale — ranging from wreaths to books to household goods — the smell of breakfast filled the hall as more folks worked the griddle making breakfast.

The bazaar continued Nov. 3.

Other parishes have bazaars and other Christmas events scheduled throughout November and into December. For a list, consult the Datebook in The Dialog print edition or go to thedialog.org/datebook-1/.

Photos by Mike Lang.