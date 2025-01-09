Diocese of Wilmington Faith and Charity Catholic Appeal exceeds 2024 goal: ‘You live out Christ’s call to love and serve’

The 2024 Faith and Charity Catholic Appeal has concluded with great success, raising $5,862,929 — an impressive 2.9% increase over last year. In a time of economic challenges, the faithful of the Diocese of Wilmington demonstrated remarkable generosity, ensuring the continuation and growth of vital ministries throughout the diocese.

“This year, we witnessed the transformative power of faith and charity in action,” said Bishop William Koenig. “Through your support, more than 40 ministries have continued their vital work, touching thousands of lives and bringing hope and strength to our diocesan family. You live out Christ’s call to love and serve one another.”

The appeal supported ministries such as Catholic Charities, youth and young adults, campus ministries, religious education, marriage and family life, the diaconate, and the vocations office, among many others. It also funded critical evangelization tools like The Dialog newspaper and website, ensuring the stories of our Catholic community continue to inspire and inform.

Reflecting on the appeal’s success, Sheila O’Hagan McGirl, director of development for the Diocese of Wilmington, emphasized the role of donors in building a stronger church.

“The generosity of donors has strengthened our bonds as one body in Christ,” said McGirl. “Every gift, whether large or small, has made a tangible difference in the lives of those we serve. From providing shelter and support to the homeless to fostering vocations and faith formation, your contributions are a testament to the power of a community united in faith and charity.”

A highlight of the year was the October Eucharistic Congress in Ocean City, Maryland, which brought together thousands of parishioners to celebrate the Eucharist and learn about diocesan ministries through a vibrant ministry fair.

“Seeing young people engage with our seminarians and explore vocations was a powerful reminder of the bright future of our church,” McGirl shared. “The congress exemplified what it means to unite as one body and one spirit in Christ. It was a beautiful reflection of the appeal’s mission.”

As the 2024 campaign closes, the diocese remains deeply grateful to all who participated, she said.

“Your generosity not only sustains our ministries but also builds a legacy of faith for generations to come,” Bishop Koenig added.