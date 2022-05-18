Salesianum gets offense going in baseball win over St. Elizabeth: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON — The baseball diamond at Canby Park is full of wide-open spaces, and the Salesianum baseball team found most of them as the pounded out a 13-3 win in six innings over St. Elizabeth on May 17. With the win, the Sals snapped a two-game losing streak.

Each team scored a run in the first, the Sals on a John Dunion single and the Vikings on a long home run by Matt Trout, but Sallies went up to stay in the second. Nathan McBride was hit by a pitch with one out. Vince Offutt doubled, and Quinn Bartkowski grounded out, scoring one. After a walk, Aiden Tesche doubled to deep center, knocking in two runs, and Dunion singled in the fourth run of the inning. Nine Sals batted in the inning.

The Sals added a run in the fourth as Ryan James scored on a Tesche single, but the Vikings matched that run as Frank Olszewski drove in Eric O’Neill, who had doubled, with a groundout.

Two more Sals players crossed the plate in the fifth, and the visitors delivered the knockout punch in the sixth. The first eight batters reached safely. The inning included a leadoff double for Dunion and RBI hits for Brandon Baffone and Deuce Rzucidlo, along with RBI fielder’s choices for Frank Borzio and Wyatt Moore.

The Vikings loaded the bases in their half of the sixth as they attempted to extend the game to a seventh inning, but Sals pitcher Aidan Chermol worked out of trouble while allowing just one run to finish his complete game.

Chermol was efficient and consistent. He allowed just one base runner in each of the first four innings and struck out five.

Salesianum had four doubles and a triple, led by Rzucidlo with a double and the triple, and Dunion, who had three hits. Tesche had 3 RBI. The Sals (12-4) continue their four-game road trip Wednesday at Wilmington Charter at 3:45 p.m.

The Vikings finished the regular season 11-7 and will wait until this weekend for the release of the state tournament bracket.

All photos by Mike Lang.