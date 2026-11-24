WILMINGTON — Much like the namesake of the scholarship they are receiving, high school students should strive to open doors for others in their lives. That was the message they received at the 21st annual Father James Trainor Scholarship Luncheon on Nov. 20 at the Chase Center on the Riverfront in Wilmington.

The person doing the speaking was Sister Mary Scullion, a Religious Sister of Mercy and longtime advocate for the homeless and mentally ill. In 1989, she co-founded Project HOME, a nationally recognized organization that provides housing, employment, education and healthcare for chronically homeless and low-income people. She was its executive director for 35 years.

At the luncheon, she drew parallels between the late Father Trainor’s ministry to the less fortunate in the city of Wilmington and hers in Philadelphia.

Father Trainor, it was noted, was sent to St. Patrick and St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception churches in Wilmington in 1970 to close them. Instead, over the next 33 years, he revitalized the parish communities, brought people back to the faith and left an indelible mark in Wilmington. He died in 2004.

The St. Patrick’s Day Society established the scholarships in 2005 to recognize Father Trainor, who had been their chaplain. Each year, an eighth-grader from each Catholic elementary school in the city of Wilmington has received a scholarship to be used at one of the Catholic high schools. Ursuline Academy’s lower school was added this year, said Mike Hare, the co-chair of the Trainor Scholarship Committee.

Also this year, the amount of the grant doubled from $1,000 to $2,000, a testament to the people at the luncheon. The event is the sole fundraiser for the scholarships.

Sister Scullion noted that Father Trainor helped found the St. Patrick’s Center, which now serves more than a half-million meals each year and provides other services to seniors in Wilmington. Father Trainor made certain that each person was seen and that they knew somebody cared about them.

“This part of Father Trainor’s legacy is especially meaningful to me,” Sister Scullion said.

She has worked with the unsheltered in Philadelphia for decades and knows that people encounter closed doors and that they are judged and overlooked. Organizations like Project Hope or the St. Patrick’s Center cannot solve every difficulty, “but we can begin by seeing the person before us, recognizing their dignity, and refusing to let the circumstances of their life define who they are.”

Faith is not only something we profess, she continued, it is something we put into practice. Faith gives us courage to act. The Father Trainor Scholarships carry forward the spirit in which he served, Sister Scullion said.

She urged the students to understand what the gospel is asking of them, something it asks of all of us.

“It asks us to love our neighbors, including those whose lives are very different from our own. To notice the person who is being overlooked. To make room for somebody who is being left out. And to respond with compassion, even when doing so is inconvenient,” she said.

She challenged the students to ask themselves how they can use their gifts for others and what kind of person they want to be. There is no need to have one’s whole life figured out, especially as a teenager but at any age. She urged the young people to use the courage that their faith brings to attempt something difficult, to stand by someone being left out, to admit a mistake and begin again, and to see possibility where someone else sees a reason to give up.

There is no reason to wait.

“You can begin with the welcome that you offer someone today,” she said.

Father Trainor mayhave been sent to Wilmington to close doors, but he opened them instead, Sister Scullion repeated.

“In his memory, let us open a door for someone else.”