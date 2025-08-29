Father John J. Mink remembered as a pastor for everyone who never stopped serving

Father John J. Mink remembered as a pastor for everyone who never...

WILMINGTON — Father John J. Mink was remembered as a priest for everybody who never stopped working no matter what obstacle was thrown in front of him during his funeral Mass on Aug. 29 at St. Ann Church in Wilmington. Father Mink, 65, died Aug. 21 from complications following a stroke.

The standing-room congregation included a few dozen priests, dozens of Delaware State Police troopers, other police agencies, the Delaware Air National Guard and members of St. Ann Parish, likely with parishioners from his previous assignments as well.

Father Tim Nolan, pastor of St. Peter the Apostle and Holy Spirit parishes in New Castle, delivered a homily that was filled with praise for Father Mink. Father Nolan paused at times, his voice filled with emotion, as he described his friend “Jack.”

Father Mink demonstrated his love for Christ through his love for the day-to-day work as a priest, Father Nolan said. He loved every parish where he was stationed. He loved living with other priests, and he loved being a police and military chaplain. He even loved his time on the Priests Personnel Committee.

As a child, Father Mink would pretend to be a priest celebrating Mass, using an ironing board as an altar, Father Nolan said. He joked that Father Nolan was likely so precise with his home Mass that it probably could have been recorded and used as to training seminarians.

His celebration of the sacraments “was always an act of prayer and an act of love,” Father Nolan continued.

Chuck Klous, a St. Ann’s trustee and member of the finance council, and the parent of four St. Ann’s School graduates, remembered Father Mink as a dedicated pastor who appealed to people of all ages.

“He took over a parish a school and a church that was in very good shape, and he turned it into a great parish,” Klous said. He was a pastor to everyone. The little kids loved him. The old people loved him.”

Even when he was battling health issues over the past several years, the pastor never missed a meeting or school event.

“Even during covid when he was immune-compromised, he showed up here every Sunday. He never missed a meeting, never missed a school assembly, never missed a Mass. He was tough,” he said.

Sheila O’Callaghan, a longtime St. Ann School teacher and parishioner, read the first reading, from the Book of Job. She is still present at the school working in the after-school program. She said Father Mink was an excellent boss, pastor and friend.

“He was an incredible human being. I loved how he reached out and helped so many other people. He was always there when other people needed help. He was a great man,” O’Callaghan said.

“The man kept going. He never stopped. He gave his whole life to the church and his whole life to the country. I loved him.”

During his homily, Father Nolan noted that Father Mink served as a mentor for his brother priests. His homilies, he continued, were always well-prepared and relevant, and they were delivered without notes. For 40 years, Father Mink dedicated his life to a journey with others.

A decade ago, Father Mink wrote his own obituary when he was going through kidney dialysis, Father Nolan said, but he never stopped working.

“Father Mink never took a break from being a priest,” he said. “We have been blessed to share his journey.”

“He never stopped,” O’Callaghan added.

State troopers and priests lined the sidewalk in the bright sunshine outside St Ann’s as his coffin was brought from the church. Before it was placed in the hearse, two state troopers draped it in an American flag. Father Mink received a police escort to All Saints Cemetery, where he was buried with full military and police honors.

“We’ll miss him a whole lot,” Klous said.