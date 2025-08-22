Obituary: Father John J. Mink, pastor of St. Ann’s in Wilmington

The Reverend John J. Mink, 65, passed away on Thursday, August 21, 2025, due to complications following a stroke. He was most recently the pastor of St. Ann Catholic Church in the Forty Acres section of Wilmington. A native of Philadelphia, Father Mink was a graduate of the Marist Preparatory School, Penndel, PA. He received his Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy and English from LaSalle University, Philadelphia, with additional studies at St. Joseph’s University and the University of Rhode Island. He pursued graduate seminary studies at St. Mary’s Seminary and University, Baltimore, MD, and was ordained a priest of the Catholic Diocese of Wilmington on October 26,1985 by Bishop Robert E. Mulvee. His parish assignments include associate pastorships at Holy Family, Ogletown; St. John the Beloved, Sherwood Park; and Our Lady of Fatima, Wilmington Manor. He was appointed pastor of Our Lady of Fatima in 1998 and served there until his appointment as pastor of St. Ann Parish in 2012. He served on the Diocesan Pastoral Council, the College of Consultors and was the Director of the Priests Personnel Committee for nearly 20 years.

In 1990, he was commissioned as a chaplain officer in the Delaware Army National Guard. In 2005, he was transferred to the Delaware Air National Guard, serving as Wing Chaplain and was later appointed State Chaplain by Major General Francis D. Vavala, the Adjutant General, Delaware. He had over 25 years of service as a Lieutenant Colonel with several overseas deployments during Operations Iraqi and Enduring Freedom. He was the recipient of the Army and Air Force Commendation Medals and the Air Force Meritorious Service Medal. Upon retirement in 2017, he was promoted to the state rank of Colonel. He also served as chaplain with the rank of Captain for the Delaware State Police for over 20 years.

Father Mink was predeceased by his parents John J. Sr and Dorothy E. Mink. He is survived by a sister, Kathleen Mink Lo Sasso, and a nephew, Paul Scamuffo III, of Honesdale, PA.

Viewings will be held in Saint Ann’s Church, 2013 Gilpin Avenue, Wilmington, DE 19806, on Thursday, August 28, 2025, from 4pm to 6:30pm and on Friday, August 29, 2025, from 9:30am to 11:30am. A Vigil will be held on Thursday, August 28 at 6:30pm at Saint Ann’s Church. The Mass of the Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 29 at 12 noon at Saint Ann’s Church. Interment with full military and police honors will follow the Mass at All Saints Cemetery, 6001 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, DE 19808.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Father Mink’s memory may be made to the following: St. Ann School, 2006 Shallcross Avenue, Wilmington, DE 19806; Glenmary Home Missioners, PO Box 465618, Cincinnati OH 45246; the Daughters of Charity of St. Vincent de Paul, 4330 Olive Street

St. Louis, MO 63108-2622; or The American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852. (Arrangements by Doherty Funeral Homes.)

A follow-up story on Fr. Mink’s life will appear on thedialog.org.