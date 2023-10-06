First responders bring ‘great healing,’ Father David Murphy says at Diocese of Wilmington Blue Mass — Photo gallery

WILMINGTON — There are times when first responders might feel like they are doing the same things with the same people over and over again, with little to show for it. They might feel like banging their heads against a wall. There is a biblical precedent, Father David Murphy told police officers and other first responders at the annual diocesan Blue Mass, which was held Oct. 6 at St. Elizabeth Church in Wilmington.

When Jesus sent out the 72 disciples to various towns and villages to spread his message, as told in the Gospel of Luke, he warned the disciples to “be careful because I’m sending you out as sheep around wolves,” said Father Murphy, a longtime police chaplain. “He knew there would be challenges.”

It is important for first responders to continue to accept those challenges. In Jesus’ case, people received his message, and miracles were performed. In the case of the firefighters, police officers and others, good work is being done.

“There are people, and I know this, that you have brought great healing to, that you have lifted up and you have picked up,” Father Murphy said. “When you are responding in whatever capacity, you are the right that is against the wrong, whatever that wrong may be.”

Like the disciples, these men and women are bearers of truth in people’s lives, he added, whether they accept that or not.

“We pray with you, and we make this prayer for you, that you will not lose sight of that hope.”

At the end of the Mass, which was attended by approximately 60 uniformed personnel, along with retired responders and others, Bishop Koenig added a word of thanks for their service.

The feast of St. Francis of Assisi was Oct 4, “and certainly one of his prayers was, ‘Lord, make me an instrument of your peace,’” the bishop said. “In this world, there is at times non-peace, I am especially grateful for the ways you dedicate so much of yourselves to providing the opportunity for people to live in peace and to live in health.”