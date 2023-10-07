Archmere Academy football holds off last-minute Delaware Military Academy drive for victory: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON — Archmere held a 14-12 lead over Delaware Military Academy with just under a minute to go when the Seahawks took possession at their own 30 with a chance to win the game. DMA was able to run off 10 plays during that time, but the final one, a 43-yard field goal attempt, was blocked. That set off a celebration among the players in green and white, as Archmere earned its first win since opening day.

The Seahawks kept that drive alive with a few big plays along the way. On third and 10 from the 30, Malcolm Roy caught a pass for 15 yards and a first down. Quarterback Odell Teel scrambled 10 yards on second down to the Auks’ 45. Archmere nearly intercepted a pass that would have sealed the win, but the ball fell to the turf, and two plays later, Roy caught a 14-yard pass that got DMA to the Auks’ 26 with 9 seconds remaining.

Teel’s first-down pass fell incomplete, and with just a few seconds to go, Delaware Military sent out Brady Appleton to attempt the field goal. The Auks broke through the line and smothered the low kick, and the celebration began.

It was a tense end to a game that was tight throughout. Both teams brought strong running games, and they were on display all night.

Delaware Military forced the Auks into a three and out late in the first quarter, and their offense took over at their own 48-yard line with 2:23 left. Edward Emmens took the ball off left tackle on first down, then cut back to the right and went untouched into the end zone. The extra point was wiped out by a penalty, and the second attempt was no good.

The Auks took the lead toward halftime. A punt return by Ryan Hagenberg, coupled with a 5-yard penalty, set Archmere up at the DMA 32 with 7:01 to go. The Auks needed an 8-yard run by Gavin Lee on fourth and five to keep the drive going. Six plays later, on the second fourth down of the drive, quarterback Miles Kempski rolled right and found Cole Fenice wide open for a 5-yard score. Fenice made the extra point to give the Auks the lead with 3:14 to go in the half.

Kempski intercepted a pass with 57 seconds on the clock and returned the ball to the Seahawks’ 43. He then scrambled for 15 yards on third and 10. After taking a sack, Kempski threaded the needle to Lee for a 35-yard touchdown, successfully completing the drive in 30 seconds. The Auks took an 8-point lead into the break.

The third quarter was scoreless, but the final drive of the quarter began when the Seahawks recovered an Auks fumble at midfield with 1:36 to go. Joshua Roy and Teel were the featured options on offense on this drive, with Roy finishing it with a 1-yard touchdown run with 7:!4 to go. DMA missed the two-point conversion, but a penalty on Archmere gave the Seahawks another chance. DMA believed they had tied the game, but the officials ruled that the ball carrier came up just short of the line.

The Auks kept the ball on the ground on the next drive. By the time they turned it over on downs, DMA had 70 yards to cover to try to take the lead and less than a minute to do it.

Kempski threw for 87 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another 50 yards. Fenice ran for 58 yards, and he averaged 48 yards on three punts, two of which ended up inside the DMA 10. Three players — Frank Morda, Jack Dellose and Jack Chesman — each had seven tackles. The Auks (2-3) host Mount Pleasant next Saturday at 2 p.m.

Delaware Military (2-3) will visit Red Lion on Friday at 7 p.m.

All photos by Mike Lang.