Funeral services set for Father James T. Kirk Jr., 68, pastor of St. Mary Magdalen parish in Wilmington

Father James Thomas Kirk, Jr., 68, died on Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025. He was the pastor of Saint Mary Magdalen Church, in Wilmington. A native of Historic New Castle, Delaware, he was born in 1956, to the late James T., Sr. and Leontia (Lancaster) Kirk.

He received his early education at Saint Peter School, New Castle, and Salesianum High School, Wilmington. He began his priestly formation in college seminary at Saint Mary’s Seminary and University, Catonsville, Maryland. He completed his studies for the priesthood at Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology, St. Meinrad, Indiana.

Father Kirk was ordained on Nov. 15, 1986, at the Cathedral of Saint Peter, Wilmington, by the Most Reverend Robert E. Mulvee. His parish assignments as associate pastor include Saint Matthew, Wilmington; Saint Catherine of Siena, Wilmington; Church of the Holy Child, Wilmington; and Holy Rosary, Claymont. He served as pastor of Church of the Holy Child from 1996 to 2009. At that time, he was assigned as associate pastor of Saint Mary Magdalen, and in 2015 he was appointed pastor.

Father Kirk was proud to be a Knight of the Holy Sepulcher of Jerusalem. He was a member of the Benedictine Oblates of St. Meinrad Archabbey. At the diocesan level, he served as Dean of the Brandywine Hundred Deanery and as the diocesan Director of Worship.

He was predeceased by his parents James T, Sr and Leontia and nephew Andrew Kirk. He is survived by his brothers Kenneth, Gerard and Thomas (Julie), nieces Carrie Abel (Ryan) and Morgan Kinard (Calvin), nephews Dylan, Gerard, Jr and Bryan, great nephew Jack Abel.

Viewings will be held in Saint Mary Magdalen Church, 7 Sharpley Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803, on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025, from 4pm to 6:30pm and on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, from 9am to 10:30am. A Vigil will be held on Thursday, December 4 at 6:30pm at Saint Mary Magdalen Church. The Mass of the Christian Burial will be held on Friday, December 5 at 11am at Saint Mary Magdalen Church. Private interment will follow the Mass at Glebe Cemetery, New Castle, DE.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Father Kirk’s memory may be made to St. Mary Magdalen Outreach.