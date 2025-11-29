Middletown High School topples Salesianum School for DIAA Class 3A football state championship: Photo gallery

DOVER – The details differ a little bit, but the result is the same for 2025 as in 2024. Salesianum met Middletown for the DIAA Class 3A football championship on Nov. 28 at Delaware State University’s Alumni Stadium, and after two very different halves, the Cavaliers left with the state championship trophy with a 28-14 win.

As for those details. Instead of falling into a big hole and battling back, Middletown showcased its playmakers in the first half, taking a 28-7 lead into intermission. Then, in the second half, they let their defense do the talking, shutting down several drives and holding the Sals to a single touchdown.

It was Middletown’s 10th state championship. They are the first team to repeat in the large-program division since Smyrna won three straight Division I titles in 2015-17.

The Cavaliers received the ball to open the game on a cold, blustery night in central Delaware, and they didn’t need long to strike. Facing a third down and six, quarterback Derian Cunningham found receiver Darius Pope crossing the field, and Pope raced downfield for a 76-yard touchdown just 75 seconds in.

The Sals answered on their next possession. E.J. Cotton ran for 13 yards on two carries to open the drive, and Liam Sherlock added 13 more to set the Sals up at the Cavaliers’ 38. A long pass got the Sals to the Middletown 3, and on third down, Jay Burrell powered in from a yard out to tie the score with 6:15 remaining in the first.

Middletown began to change the tide with the next kickoff return, taking the ball back to the Sals’ 48. On second and 5, Cunningham hit D.J. Davis, who took the ball to the 12. Three plays later, the Cavaliers faced a fourth down at the 10, and Davis made a nice catch in the far left corner of the end zone to make it 14-7.

The Cavaliers got the ball back on an interception and went to work from the Sals’ 45 late in the first quarter. A Salesianum sack and a penalty, followed by an incomplete pass, left Middletown with a third down and 19 from the 40, but Cunningham and Davis connected once more, this time reaching the Sals’ 15. With 10:28 to go in the half, Cunningham hit B.J. Garrett for a touchdown, increasing the lead to 21-7.

An onside kick followed, and Middletown recovered at the Salesianum 32. Pope made a leaping catch to move the ball to the 3, and Hanif Miller finished the drive with a one-yard plunge.

The Sals cut the Middletown lead to two touchdowns on the first drive of the second half. Jay Burrell wrapped up an 80-yard drive with a two-yard run with 5:49 to go in the third quarter.

The Sals had chances to cut further into the lead, but the Middletown defense kept them from reaching the end zone. Similarly, the Sals clamped down on the Cavaliers’ offense, with Middletown keeping the ball on the ground to eat into the clock.

Middletown finished with a record of 10-3, winning the past 10 games of the year after losing their first three to out-of-state opponents. That included a 16-6 win over Salesianum on Oct. 24. The Sals finished the season 9-4 and reached the championship game for the third straight season.

Photos by Mike Lang.