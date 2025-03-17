John Taggart, former priest, and ex-teacher Christopher Crisona charged with sexual assault of minor in Wilmington in mid-1990s

An 80-year-old former priest of the Diocese of Wilmington and a 57-year-old ex-teacher in local Catholic schools have been charged with sexual abuse of a minor in the mid-1990s, the Delaware attorney general announced in a news release March 17.

John Taggart, 80, who resigned from the diocese more than two decades ago, and Christopher Crisona, 57, are charged with several felonies following an investigation into allegations of abuse at St. Thomas the Apostle school and rectory in Wilmington, as well as other locations. Now-deceased Father John Francis O’Brien was also identified as an abuser, according to the attorney general.

Taggart and Crisona have been arrested on multiple charges of sexual abuse occurring between 1994 and 1996, according to the attorney general. Crisona was placed on administrative leave March 10 from his job as a first-grade teacher at Andover Elementary with the Orange County Public Schools in Orlando, Fla., according to the school district. He has been employed there since August 2008.

“The state’s indictment alleges a pattern of gravely serious abuse against a juvenile by two adults in a position of trust,” Attorney General Kathy Jennings said in the news release. “As prosecutors, and as parents, these kinds of cases keep us up at night — but they also give us purpose … (the survivor) suffered profound trauma over a period of years and deserves justice. I’m grateful to the police, prosecutors and social workers who have been critical to this investigation and who are committed to getting justice.”

Taggart was identified following an anonymous report to the Diocese of Wilmington, and subsequent Wilmington Police Department investigation, regarding alleged sexual abuse by Taggart and the late Father O’Brien. WPD’s investigation found evidence that Taggart repeatedly abused a young person during their 7th and 8th grade years at St. Thomas, and continued after the survivor left St. Thomas and began high school, according to the attorney general.

The Diocese of Wilmington issued a statement regarding the investigation.

“In keeping with policy, the Diocese of Wilmington has been and will continue to cooperate with the Delaware Attorney General’s Office,” the statement read.

“Anyone who has experienced any form of abuse by clergy or any lay person working or volunteering in Catholic parishes or schools in Delaware or Maryland’s Eastern Shore are urged to contact the Delaware Department of Justice at (302) 577-5293 or ReportAbuse@delaware.gov or contact the Maryland State’s Attorney’s Office for their county, to provide information to prosecutors and investigators.”

Taggart was a priest at St. Thomas the Apostle from 1987 to 1998. In January 1999 he was sent to St. John the Apostle in Milford, and in January 2001 was sent to St. Helena’s in Wilmington. Taggart resigned from active ministry in 2004 and currently lives in Georgia.

The investigation also uncovered allegations of abuse of the same person by Crisona, a teacher at St. Thomas the Apostle School, according to the state prosecutor. Crisona worked as a teacher at St. Thomas for the 1994-1995 school year and part of the 1995-1996 school year. He was removed mid-year following a student complaint, later working at St. Matthew’s in Wilmington (1999), Corpus Christi (1999), and St. Hedwig’s (2000). He currently works as an elementary school teacher in Florida, the state prosecutor said.

Taggart is charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child, two counts of dangerous crime against a child, two counts of unlawful sexual penetration 3rd Degree, four counts of unlawful sexual intercourse 1st degree, and unlawful sexual contact 2nd degree.

Crisona is charged with unlawful sexual contact 2nd degree, three counts of unlawful sexual intercourse 1st degree, unlawful sexual penetration 3rd degree, unlawful sexual contact 2nd degree, and continuous sexual abuse of a child.