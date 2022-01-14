‘Life is a Human Right’ message delivered at this year’s Delaware March for Life in Dover

More than 70 people took part in the Delaware March for Life in Dover on Thursday, Jan. 13, to advocate for the protection of the unborn and the vulnerable. Hosted by Delaware Right to Life, among the participants were high school students from Aquinas Academy in Bear, as well as Sen. Bryant Richardson and Dover Councilman David Anderson, two long-time pro-life advocates in government, and several pro-life speakers.

The theme of the march was “Life is a Human Right” in light of legislation passed in 2017 that allows abortion for any reason, and recognizing the additional push for assisted suicide (HB 140 – Medical Aid in Dying Options Act) that will be heard Jan. 19.

The statewide march was an opportunity for those unable to travel to Washington, D.C. for the annual March for Life, as well as a reminder that the voices of pro-life Delawareans demand to be heard, according to DRTL.

The day began with Mass at Holy Cross Church at 8 a.m., followed by an hour of witnessing at a local Planned Parenthood facility. Before leaving for Legislative Hall for a rally on the Green, Delaware Right to Life president Moira Sheridan led the group in prayer. She was followed by Sen. Dave Lawson who made an impromptu appearance and offered a message to the crowd.

At the Green, speakers gave updates on pro-life issues in different counties. Teresa Bolden, Program Coordinator for the Sussex Pregnancy Care Center, informed the crowd about the services offered to pregnant women at their Georgetown facility. Nancy Frick, of Holy Child parish in Wilmington, spoke of the many projects under way in Delaware to counter the “culture of death,” including her own involvement in 40 Days for Life efforts in Wilmington. A report on the many abuses that have occurred at the Dover Planned Parenthood clinic, which was submitted by Donna Latteri, (who could not be in attendance), was read. Olivia Guerra, Mid-Atlantic Regional Coordinator for Students for Life, gave an message to the many young people in the audience about their role in defeating abortion.

Sheridan also reminded the group of upcoming legislation to legalize assisted suicide in Delaware (HB 140, Medical Aid in Dying Options Law) and urged them to mail in postcards and sign the petition against the law at www.derighttolife.org/take-action. The day ended with prayer and a group picture on the steps of Legislative Hall.

