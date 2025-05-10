Local Diocese of Wilmington Catholics look forward to Pope Leo XIV, who ‘has some big shoes to fill’

Pope Leo XIV, who was elected to lead the Catholic Church on May 8, drew a positive reaction from a small sample of Catholics in the Diocese of Wilmington after his ascension to the chair of Peter.

Pope Leo XIV, the former Cardinal Robert Prevost, a native of the Chicago area, is the first American to be elected pope. That certainly got some attention.

“It was a little bit surprising, but equally as exciting to hear that he was an American. Chicago isn’t too, too far,” said Ann Marie Swift, a member of St. Anthony of Padua Parish.

Swift is the principal at Forest Oak Elementary School in Wilmington and was not able to follow the news during the day. She found out at Salesianum School, where she was watching her son, Jude, play baseball for the Sals.

“I was really surprised at how quickly they made a decision,” she said.

Val Karch, the associate director of development at Saint Mark’s High School, was at school when the announcement was made. She said the principal, Eileen Wilkinson, made an announcement when the white smoke was seen and another after the pope had been introduced.

“I think the kids were excited to have a pope that is from the United States,” Karch said. “I think they think it’s pretty cool. I think this is the first time they were all like, ‘What’s going on with the conclave?’ They were livestreaming it during the day.”

Melissa Gray, a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Parish in Glen Mills, Pa., said she was working but started watching the news as soon “as soon as I saw the white smoke.”

“I was excited. He went to Villanova, which is 20 minutes from me,” Gray said.

The Villanova connection hit home with Karch, who attends St. John the Beloved Parish. Her father, Jack, was an alumnus. He died last September.

“I think he may have had a little something to do with this,” she said.

Stacey Paoli, a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Parish in Hockessin, was following the day’s events while at work. She hopes “he continues along the same path (as Pope Francis) and that he’s a little more inclusive and more realistic of today’s events.”

Karch agreed. “I hope he continues down the road that Pope Francis went down with being more inclusive and more open-minded with a lot of things.”

Swift saw Pope Francis during a trip to Italy in 2017, and she would love if the new pope could visit his old college town. He’s got some work to do, she said.

“He has some big shoes to fill. I just hope he can continue to promote world peace.”