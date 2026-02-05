‘Many Hands, One Mission:’ A landmark appeal to our Diocese of Wilmington family — Bishop William E. Koenig

As we begin the 2026 Faith and Charity Catholic Appeal, I invite every member of our diocesan family to pause and reflect on an extraordinary milestone. This year marks the 50th Anniversary of the appeal; five decades of faith in action, generosity in service, and love made visible through countless hands and willing hearts.

For fifty years, this appeal has been far more than an annual collection. It has been a living expression of who we are as the church. Through the Faith and Charity Catholic Appeal, we come together as one diocesan family, united in Christ, extending our reach beyond what any single parish could do alone. Because of your generosity, the church has been present to educate and form our young people, support families in times of need, accompany the vulnerable, prepare future leaders, and serve our neighbors with dignity and compassion.

The theme of this historic year, “Many Hands, One Mission,” captures the heart of the appeal and the spirit of our church. Every gift matters. Every prayer counts.

It is about all of us taking part, each according to our means, united in purpose and hope.

Every act of participation strengthens our mission. This appeal is not about a few carrying the load for many.

Participation is especially important in this jubilee year. When we give together, we witness the power of community and shared responsibility. Whether your gift is large or small, whether you give for the first time or have supported the appeal faithfully for many years, your participation is a sign that you believe in the mission of the church and the difference it makes in the lives of others.

The Faith and Charity Catholic Appeal supports more than 40 ministries that serve thousands of individuals and families throughout our diocese; ministries that form disciples, care for the poor, strengthen families, foster vocations and ensure that the church remains present wherever there is need.

These ministries are not abstract ideas; they are real people, real stories and real lives touched every day because you choose to participate.

As we celebrate fifty years of the appeal, I ask you to see this moment as an opportunity not only to give, but to recommit yourself to our shared mission. Let us not leave this work to our neighbors alone. Let us stand together, shoulder to shoulder, as one church, responding generously to God’s call.

With many hands, guided by faith and united in love, we continue one mission: to be Christ’s presence in the world and a sign of hope for all.

Thank you for your faith, your generosity and your participation.

May God bless you and your families abundantly.

+William E. Koenig

Bishop of Wilmington